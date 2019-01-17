Mamata Banerjee’s mega Opposition rally: In TMC’s show of strength, here’s who will attend and who may not

Invitations have gone out to the leaders of all opposition parties for the rally scheduled at the Brigade parade ground in the state capital. (File photoi)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold a massive rally in Kolkata on January 19. The projected mega gathering is another attempt to garner support against the Modi-led NDA governmnet at the Centre. The Trinamool Congress is trying to stop the BJP to establish its prominence and the Lok Sabha election next year provides a platform for both the parties to fulfil their aspirations

Invitations have gone out to the leaders of all opposition parties for the rally scheduled at the Brigade parade ground in the state capital. According to several media reports, Mamata Banerjee has said that around 20 leaders from different political parties have confirmed their presence in Kolkata on her invitation.

Banerjee has said that leaders from across the country are participating in the rally. Reportedly, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, former PM HD Deve Gowda Jammu and Kashmir leader Farooq Abdullah, and DMK leader MK Stalin are slated to attend. Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is also expected to attend the rally. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav are also expected to mark their attendance in a show of support to the opposition alliance.

TMC has not sent no invite to the Bengal unit of CPI(M), though Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has been invited.

However, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are unlikely to attend the rally. The Congress party will be represented by its leader in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. BSP chief Mayawati is also likely to give the event a skip.

Meanwhile, in what could be seen as setback for the BJP, its Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha is expected to attend the rally. Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, the leaders who have criticised BJP by being the members of the party, have also been invited and reportedly, they have accepted the call and will attend the rally.