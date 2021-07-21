  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. Mamata Banerjee’s Martyrs Day Speech Live Update Stage set for TMC’s plunge into national politics Mamata’s speech at 2 PM

Mamata Banerjee’s Martyrs Day Speech Live Update: Stage set for TMC’s plunge into national politics; Mamata’s speech at 2 PM

Updated: July 21, 2021 10:39:55 am

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Martyrs Day Speech Live: Former TMC minister Madan Mitra yesterday said that TMC will make its formal entry into national politics today.

Mamata Banerjee's Martyrs Day Speech, Mamata Preps Hindi Speech for Martyrs DayTMC leader Madan Mitra said that a government will be formed at Centre under Mamata Banerjee's leadership in 2024.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Martyrs Day Speech Live Updates: Buoyed after having handed the Bharatiya Janata Party a major upset in the West Bengal elections, the Trinamool Congress will today announce its political plunge on a national level. The party has set up giant screens across its offices in states as Mamata delivers her speech. TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee paid tributes to those who were killed on July 21 in 1993. “The painful memories of 21st July, 1993 are still fresh in our minds. We can never forget the gross atrocities meted out to the 13 innocent souls by the erstwhile government. I pay my solemn tribute on Shahid Dibas to the heroes for their supreme sacrifice. Jai Hind! Jai Bangla!” he said in a tweet. West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee also paid tribute to the ‘martyrs’ and urged people to join her at 2 pm in honouring the brave souls.

Former TMC minister Madan Mitra yesterday said that TMC will make its formal entry into national politics today. He said that giant screens will come up in Tripura, Assam, Odisha, Bihar, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi today on the occasion of Martyrs Day. Mitra claimed that there will be a Mamata Banerjee-led government in Delhi in 2024. Hitting out at the BJP, Mitra said that Uttar Pradesh is a deciding factor in the 2024 General elections and BJP is going to lose the state polls next year.

Highlights

    Mamata Banerjee Shahid Dibas Speech Live: TMC chief pays tribute to martyrs

    Mamata Banerjee Shahid Dibas Speech Live: My heartfelt tribute to the 13 innocent lives that were lost on this day in 1993. I urge all my brothers & sisters to join me today at 2PM in a virtual meet to honor the brave souls. Our voices against those committing inhumane atrocities shall keep growing louder, says Banerjee

    The TMC has chosen July 21 for its national entry because it's observed as Shahid Diwas in Bengal. The day marks the killing of 13 Youth Congress activists in a police firing in 1993. The rally was organised under the leadership of Banerjee, who was then with the Congress.
