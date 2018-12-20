Mamata Banerjee’s big cabinet expansion ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2019; check full list of probables

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to expand his cabinet on Thursday ahead of crucial Lok Sabha elections 2019. Four new faces are likely to be the new entrants into the cabinet. The expansion is coming 31 months after Banerjee led Trinamool Congress to historic win in 2016 for the second term. Its first term was after the historic win of the party by throwing out of power the 34-year-long Left regime in 2011.

The new names, which will be inducted into the state cabinet, were shortlisted Tuesday and sent to the governor on Wednesday, according to reports. The probable names are Sujit Bose, Tapas Roy, Nirmal Majhi and Ratna Ghosh. An oath taking ceremony will be held after which they would be sworn in today by Governor K N Tripathi at the Raj Bhavan. CM Banerjee is likely to be present in the event along with her cabinet colleagues, according to report. The portfolios of these new entrants to the cabinet would be announced after the swearing in.

The probable reason behind the expansion is to relieve a few ministers of additional duties. While Sujit Bose is an MLA from Bidhannagar and Tapas Roy is a legislator from Baranagar. Nirmal Maji is the chief of the West Bengal Medical Council and the sitting Uluberia (North) MLA from Howrah. Ratna Ghosh is an MLA from Chakdaha in Nadia district.

The West Bengal Congress is of the opinion that the party’s national president Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi should refrain from attending the proposed opposition rally to be held here by the TMC in January. The Congress should instead send a party leader to the rally just for the sake of representation, sources in the party said on Wednesday. CM Banerjee, who was invited to the swearing-in ceremony of Kamal Nath, did not attend the programme and sent party MP Dinesh Trivedi instead.