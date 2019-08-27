Mamata Banerjee’s advice to students: Eggs too costly, eat rice, dal and vegetables in midday meal instead

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chairing an administrative review meeting at Sanskriti Lokmancha in Purba Bardhaman (Twitter image)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has proposed that the students should have a generous intake of rice, dal and vegetables in the midday meals in government-aided schools. The TMC supremo claimed that an egg cost Rs 6 whereas the daily allotment for each student was Rs 4.31. She wondered that how can an educational institution buy eggs for students with the allotted money. She also stressed that officials must see to it that students are served rice, dal and vegetables.

The statement comes when Banerjee was chairing an administrative review meeting at Sanskriti Lokmancha in Purba Bardhaman on Monday. There were reports that some district officials had proposed the inclusion of chicken and fish in the menu. That proposal, it appears, has been put to rest after the CM’s remarks on finances.

A major row had erupted when local BJP MP Locket Chatterjee alleged that students being served only boiled rice and salt as part of the midday meal. The MP claimed that she had found this during a surprise visit to Chinsurah’s Balika Bani Mandir on August 19, 2019. The officials of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) also visited the school to take stock of the situation.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had termed the incident as unfortunate and ordered a departmental probe into the matter. Chatterjee also added that strict action will be taken against the guilty.

Administrative Review Meeting at Sanskriti Lokmancha, Purba Bardhaman https://t.co/JWBG5CZ7se — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 26, 2019

According to the official midday meal menu chart, the students are supposed to get rice, dal, potato and vegetable curry and chutney on Mondays; rice, dal, egg or fish curry and chutney on Tuesdays; rice, dal and mixed vegetable on Wednesdays; rice, fish or egg curry and vegetable on Thursdays; rice, dal and potato curry on Fridays and rice, dal, soya and potato curry on Saturdays.

Ironically, it was just last week that the government had issued directives to district officials to strictly monitor and supervise the entire midday meal process. The Mamata Banerjee-led state government has issued a notification urging all 23 district administration to fix a midday meal menu for state-run schools. As per the official notification, the state administration had asked each district to strictly implement the midday meal weekly menu as prescribed by it.