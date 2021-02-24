  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, requests him to help Bengal get COVID-19 vaccines for people before assembly election

By: |
February 24, 2021 5:40 PM

A rapid vaccination programme is needed immediately for the interests of health and well-being of all concerned, Banerjee said in a letter to Modi.

"We would request you to kindly take up the matter with appropriate authority, so that state government is able to purchase the vaccines from designated point(s) on top priority basis, because the West Bengal government wants to provide vaccination free of cost to all the people," the letter read."We would request you to kindly take up the matter with appropriate authority, so that state government is able to purchase the vaccines from designated point(s) on top priority basis, because the West Bengal government wants to provide vaccination free of cost to all the people," the letter read.

Aiming at inoculating people of West Bengal for COVID-19 free of cost before the upcoming assembly election, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to help the state in procuring vaccines.

A rapid vaccination programme is needed immediately for the interests of health and well-being of all concerned, Banerjee said in a letter to Modi.

Related News

“We would request you to kindly take up the matter with appropriate authority, so that state government is able to purchase the vaccines from designated point(s) on top priority basis, because the West Bengal government wants to provide vaccination free of cost to all the people,” the letter read.

Election to the 294-member West Bengal assembly is due in April-May. Till Tuesday, at least 8 lakh health workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated in the state.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi requests him to help Bengal get COVID-19 vaccines for people before assembly election
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Gujarat Election results: Arvind Kejriwal to hold roadshow in Surat on February 26
2PM Modi biggest rioter, worse fate than Donald Trump awaits him: Mamata Banerjee
3‘Fake news’: Varun Gandhi slaps legal notice on portal claiming he could upset BJP math in Uttar Pradesh