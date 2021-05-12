Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi urging speedy import of COVID-19 vaccines; offers land, support for manufacturing facility

Mamata Banerjee said that globally there are many manufacturers and urged the PM to identify reputed and authentic manufacturers with the help of scientists and experts. (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today again wrote to PM Narendra Modi over vaccine supply. In her letter, she said it is now known that the vaccine is the real antidote to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. “The production of vaccines in the country is extremely inadequate and insignificant in the context of the massive needs of the people at large. About 10 crore people in West Bengal and 140 crore people in the country need vaccination, here and now, but only a microscopic percentage has been covered,” said Banerjee.

She said that globally there are many manufacturers and urged the PM to identify reputed and authentic manufacturers with the help of scientists and experts. “…it is possible for us in this country to speedily import vaccines from those ends across the different parts of the world. I urge you to embark upon this endeavour without any further delay,” said Banerjee in the letter.

She also expressed her wish to offer land and support for vaccine manufacturing in West Bengal. “It may kindly be considered if we could encourage the world players to open up franchise operations in our country. Even the national players could be inspired to go for the franchise mode for bulk production of vaccines. We, in West Bengal, are ready to provide land and support for any manufacturing/franchisee operation for authentic vaccine manufacturing,” said Benerjee.

Earlier, Banerjee had written to PM Modi on May 5 urging him to provide free vaccination for all Indians. She had also asked the Centre to increase its medical oxygen quota.

The Centre government has been facing attack from the opposition corners over its vaccine policy. Various leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have written to the PM in the past over COVID-19 management.