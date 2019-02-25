Mamata Banerjee warns TMC workers against infighting, vows to oust PM Narendra Modi

Addressing the party’s extended core committee meeting here, Banerjee vowed to oust the “dictatorial Narendra Modi government” from the Centre and win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee Monday cautioned party workers against infighting and asked them to work hard as there was “no place for complacency”. Addressing the party’s extended core committee meeting here, Banerjee vowed to oust the “dictatorial Narendra Modi government” from the Centre and win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. “We all have to work hard to ensure that this Modi government is defeated. We have to ensure that we will win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. When I say we have to win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats, I mean it. We should not be afraid of any form of threat and intimidation,” Banerjee said.

“We should remember that the party can provide ticket to only one person per constituency. The rest of the leaders and workers will have to work to ensure that the party candidate wins,” she added. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo further said that there was no place for complacency or grudges against the party’s official candidates. When the party has given a specific person, the symbol and the ticket, we all have to work for his/her victory, she said, adding, you can’t say you don’t like him/her. “We have to work unitedly,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee, time and again, has cautioned TMC workers against infighting as the party suffered due to internal conflicts during last year’s panchayat polls when it lost several of its seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Junglemahal area of the state.