After communal twist to doctors’ protest, Mamata Banerjee has this message for UP and Bihar

Mamata Banerjee issues warning to people from Bihar, UP: A day after giving the ongoing doctors' strike in Kolkata a communal twist, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday tried to drive another wedge among the people of the state, this time on the basis of region. Battling the onslaught of doctors nationwide over her insensitive handling of the doctors' protest, Mamata waded deeper into controversy and issued a warning to people from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab residing in her state. Advocating the use of Bangla, Mamata Banerjee said people from these states must speak in the local language if they want to prolong their stay in Bengal. "We have to bring Bangla forward. When I go to Bihar, UP, Punjab, I speak in their language, if you are in Bengal you have to speak Bangla," the Trinamool Congress chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read:\u00a0\u2018BJP asking doctors not to treat Muslim patients\u2019: Mamata Banerjee gives Kolkata doctors\u2019 strike communal colour "I will not tolerate criminals who stay in Bengal and roam around on bikes," Mamata went on to add in what appeared to be an apparent reference to the BJP workers who took out motorcycle rallies on several occasions during the Lok Sabha election 2019 campaign. Outsiders instigating doctors Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of targeting Bengalis and minorities, Mamata said that the ongoing strike by doctors in Kolkata was instigated by 'outsiders'. "Outsiders are instigating the doctors. I had rightly said that they were involved in yesterday's protest. I had seen some outsiders raising slogans (at SSKM hospital)," Mamata said speaking at a public gathering in Kanchrapara. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: We have to bring Bangla forward. When I go to Bihar, UP, Pujnab, I speak in their language, if you are in Bengal you have to speak Bangla. I will not tolerate criminals who stay in Bengal and roam around on bikes. pic.twitter.com\/rs6FSBzCst \u2014 ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019 Commenting on BJP's win in Lok Sabha elections, she alleged that the saffron party captured a few seats in Bengal by 'programming' the EVMs. "Just because they (BJP) won a few seats by programming the EVMs, it doesn't mean that they can beat up Bengalis and minorities. We will not tolerate this," the Bengal CM said. Mamata had earlier accused the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of inciting communal tension in the state. \u201cBJP is trying to create communal tension\u2026 that doctors should not see Muslim patients. They should only see BJP patients,\u201d she said as agitating doctors refused to return to work, defying the deadline set by the CM. Junior doctors at Kolkata\u2019s Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College went on strike in protest against an intern being beaten up by a mob following the death of a 75-year-old patient died on the night of June 10. The protest has now spiralled out of control with doctors at AIIMS, New Delhi and other major hospitals across the country coming out in full support of their Kolkata counterparts. Doctors at Delhi AIIMS held a token protest today in solidarity with their protesting colleagues in Kolkata.