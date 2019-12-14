Mamata Banerjee warns of strict action amid vandalism across Bengal over citizenship law

Published: December 14, 2019 3:27:42 PM

"Do not cause damage to government properties. Strict action would be taken against those who are found guilty in creating disturbances," the statement quoted her as saying.

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal, citizenship law, Citizenship Act, NRC, citizenship bill protest, illegal immigration, latest news on CAB PROTEST“Do not take up law in your hand. Do not put up road blockades and rail blockades and create trouble for the common people on the roads,” Banerjee said in a statement released from the chief minister’s office.(IE photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday warned of strict action amid violent agitations and vandalism in several places across the state by people protesting against the amended Citizenship Act. She appealed to people to maintain calm and protest democratically. “Do not take up law in your hand. Do not put up road blockades and rail blockades and create trouble for the common people on the roads,” Banerjee said in a statement released from the chief minister’s office.

“Do not cause damage to government properties. Strict action would be taken against those who are found guilty in creating disturbances,” the statement quoted her as saying. She also reiterated that the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed country-wide NRC will not take effect in the state. “It is my request, don’t create confusion among people,” she said.

Protests over the amended Citizenship Act have reached the shores of West Bengal with agitators resorting to violence and arson at railway stations and thoroughfares across the state, seeking immediate revocation of the law. The legislation has put the Northeast on boil as people fear that it may exacerbate the problem of illegal immigration, while Muslims across the country apprehend that the move could be a precursor to the country-wide implementation of the National Register for Citizens (NRC).

