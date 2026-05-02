The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 have now concluded, with both phases of polling completed and all eyes shifting to May 4, when the votes will be counted. The high-stakes contest has once again seen the All India Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in a direct political battle.

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The elections have also been marked by controversy over the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of voter lists, which reportedly led to the deletion of around 91 lakh names, triggering sharp reactions from opposition parties.

High-profile clashes in key constituencies

One of the biggest contests is in Bhabanipur, where Mamata Banerjee is up against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari. The seat, considered a Trinamool stronghold, has turned into a prestige battle. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Shovandeb Chattopadhyay won the seat, defeating BJP’s Rudranil Ghosh. He later vacated it, allowing Banerjee to win a bypoll against Priyanka Tibrewal.

In Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari is once again in focus. After defeating Mamata Banerjee in 2021, he is contesting this time against Pabitra Kar of the Trinamool Congress. The constituency remains politically symbolic due to its role in the 2007 land movement and its importance in recent elections.

Bhangar is witnessing a multi-cornered fight. Nawsad Siddique of the Indian Secular Front, who won here in 2021, is seeking re-election. He faces Saokat Molla (TMC), Mahabubul Islam (Congress), and Jayanta Gayen (BJP), making it one of the most unpredictable contests.

Sensitive seats shaped by past events

In Samsergunj, Mohammed Nur Alam (TMC), Najme Alam (Congress), and Sasti Charan Ghosh (BJP) are in the fray. The Trinamool had won this seat in both 2016 and 2021, but recent unrest in Murshidabad has added a new dimension to the contest.

Panihati has emerged as a key battleground with an emotional undertone. The BJP has fielded Ratna Debnath, mother of a victim in the RG Kar Medical College case, while the Trinamool Congress has nominated Tirthankar Ghosh, son of veteran leader Nirmal Ghosh. The seat has remained with the Trinamool since 2011, making it a crucial test for the party.

With polling complete and several high-profile contests in play, the results from these key constituencies are expected to significantly influence the overall outcome when votes are counted on May 4.