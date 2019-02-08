Mamata Banerjee vs Centre: Centre writes to West Bengal govt, seeks action against IPS officials who joined dharna against CBI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI)

The Centre has asked the West Bengal government to initiate disciplinary action against IPS officers who joined West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a sit-in protest against the Central Bureau of Investigation’s attempt to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams. The Ministry of Home Affiars led by Rajnath Singh has asked the state Shief Secretary to take action against five of them who shared the stage with Banerjee. The MHA’s action came a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jalpaiguri in West Bengal where he is slated to address a mega rally.

According to some reports, the Centre is also mulling to crack the whip against these officials for violation of the service rules. Among actions reportedly being considered are stripping them of their medals and barring them from central deputation.

In an extraordinary situation that followed after the CBI came knocking at Kumar’s door last Sunday, the Kolkata Police detained some CBI officials. Banerjee, alleging interference on part of the Centre in institutions, sat on a protest for three days and only ended her sit-in after the Supreme Court asked the Kolkata Police chief to appear in person before the CBI in Shillong before February 20. It also barred the CBI from arresting the top cop during the course of the probe.

The Home Ministry, in its letter to West Bengal chief secretary Malay Kumar De, also sought action against DGP Virendra Kumar, who was in charge of the CM’s security previously, Vineet Goyal, heading security, Gyanwant Singh, Commissioner Bidhannagar, Supratim Sarkar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Kolkata and Anuj Sharma, additional DGP (law and order).

Apart from Kolkata, the five IPS officers were also believed to be part of sit-in by chief minister Mamata Banerjee. They also reportedly received a commendation from the Chief Minister during a ceremony. IPS officers refused to comment when contacted. They said that the matter is between the Centre and state government.

“The central government has taken a dim view of serving officers of uniformed forces allegedly taking part in sit-in protests and dharnas of the Chief Minister in Kolkata on February 4,” a Home ministry official is quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The Centre, in its communication to the state government, asked the latter to take action against the IPS officials for allegedly violating of All India Service Rules.

“In addition, a number of measures are also being considered to be initiated against defaulting officers, such as withdrawing medals or decorations which were conferred on them, like meritorious service etc. The Centre may also remove names of the delinquent officers from the empanelled list and bar them for a certain period from serving in the Central government,” the official told the paper further.