Mamata Banerjee vs CBI: Slogans of ‘CBI tota hai’, ‘Chowkidaar chor hai’ reverberate in Lok Sabha

Chants of “CBI tota hai (CBI is a parrot)” echoed inside the Lok Sabha on Monday when the House met to transact business for the day. As soon as Home Minister Rajnath Singh began with his statement on the floor of the House on the latest crisis in West Bengal where CBI and Kolkata Police are at loggerheads, opposition MPs including those from the TMC started chanting “CBI tota hai”.

TMC MPs also chanted “Chowkidaar chor hai (watchman is a thief)” as they referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that his government was subverting democracy and destroying institutions.

The term was first used by then CJI Justice RM Lodha in 2013 when he described CBI as a ‘caged parrot’. CBI is the country’s premier investigative agency and it operates under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions which is headed by the Prime Minister with a MoS reporting to him.

Speaking on the floor of the House today, Rajnath termed the development as unfortunate and unprecedented. He said the Supreme Court in its earlier order on the CBI investigation of Saradha chit fund case had said that the agency in its investigation till now had found involvement of many political and influential persons.

“The action was taken after Supreme Court had ordered an investigation into Saradha chit fund case. The Police Commissioner was summoned many times but he did not appear,” he said.

TMC MP Saugata Roy accused the Modi government os misusing the CBI against its opponents. He said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is on a ‘satyagrah’ against the misuse of the CBI by Modi government.

“We strongly protest against the CBI and BJP leadership led by PM Modi and Amit Shah who have damaged the constitutional structure. The PM should answer in the House,” he said.

The CBI and Kolkata Police are engaged in a fierce battle for the last two days. A team of 40 CBI officials had on Sunday reached Kolkata to quiz Kolkata Police Commissioner about the missing documents in the chit fund scam but were detained by the police.