CBI vs Kolkata Police LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear CBI’s plea seeking arrest of Kolkata Police Commissioner

Mamata Banerjee vs CBI LIVE: The Supreme Court is all set to hear a plea moved by CBI seeking directions be given to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to immediately surrender or make himself available before the agency for investigation in West Bengal chit fund scam. The matter will come up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna at 10.30 am on Tuesday.

The CBI in its plea has said that Rajeev Kumar’s refusal to join the probe amounts to contempt of the court and that he has destroyed crucial evidence in Saradha chit fund case. The CBI moved the top court on Monday, a day after its 40 officials reached Kolkata Police Commissioner’s residence to quiz him about the missing documents in the chit fund case. However, all the CBI officials were detained by the police and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat on dharna alleging that the Modi government is misusing the CBI to silence its critics.