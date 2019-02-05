CBI vs Kolkata Police LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear CBI’s plea seeking arrest of Kolkata Police Commissioner

Mamata Banerjee vs CBI LIVE: The Supreme Court is all set to hear a plea moved by CBI seeking directions be given to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to immediately surrender or make himself available before the agency for investigation in West Bengal chit fund scam. The matter will come up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna at 10.30 am on Tuesday.
The CBI in its plea has said that Rajeev Kumar’s refusal to join the probe amounts to contempt of the court and that he has destroyed crucial evidence in Saradha chit fund case. The CBI moved the top court on Monday, a day after its 40 officials reached Kolkata Police Commissioner’s residence to quiz him about the missing documents in the chit fund case. However, all the CBI officials were detained by the police and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat on dharna alleging that the Modi government is misusing the CBI to silence its critics.
Highlights
Kolkata Police vs CBI: Who is Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar?
Rajeev Kumar is the currently serving as the Commissioner of Kolkata Police. He is a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal. Rajeev Kumar was appointed as the Commissioner of Kolkata Police in 2016, replacing Surajit Kar Purakayastha. Purakayastha was promoted to CID. Before being appointed as Kolkata Police Commissioner, Kumar had worked as Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate and as Special Task Force (STF) chief under Kolkata Police. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
CBI vs Kolkata Police LIVE: West Bengal Governor sends report to Home Ministry
West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Monday sent a detailed report to New Delhi after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called for it, and central paramilitary force troopers kept strict vigil at the CBI offices.
Kolkata Police vs CBI: Kanimozhi, Tejashwi meet Mamata
DMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday visited Kolkata to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is on a dharna since Sunday night against CBI's attempt to quiz Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The Kolkata Police chief is accused of not joining the CBI probe and destroying evidence in chit fund scams.
Mamata Banerjee vs CBI LIVE Updates: Calcutta HC refuses immediate hearing on WB govt's plea against CBI action
The Calcutta High Court on Monday refused immediate hearing on the West Bengal government's plea against the CBI's attempt to question city Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar at his residence in connection with chit fund scam cases.
"We're all together to save this country and protect democracy.There's attack on democratic institutions.A month before elections, they went to Commissioner of Police and harassed him. It's totally undemocratic," Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu is quoted as saying by ANI.
Rajeev Kumar is the currently serving as the Commissioner of Kolkata Police. He is a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal. Rajeev Kumar was appointed as the Commissioner of Kolkata Police in 2016, replacing Surajit Kar Purakayastha. Purakayastha was promoted to CID. Before being appointed as Kolkata Police Commissioner, Kumar had worked as Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate and as Special Task Force (STF) chief under Kolkata Police. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Monday sent a detailed report to New Delhi after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called for it, and central paramilitary force troopers kept strict vigil at the CBI offices.
DMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday visited Kolkata to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is on a dharna since Sunday night against CBI's attempt to quiz Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The Kolkata Police chief is accused of not joining the CBI probe and destroying evidence in chit fund scams.
Latest visuals from the site of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's dharna near Metro Channel in Kolkata.
The Calcutta High Court on Monday refused immediate hearing on the West Bengal government's plea against the CBI's attempt to question city Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar at his residence in connection with chit fund scam cases.