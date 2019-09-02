Mamata Banerjee vs BJP: Saffron party reiterates NRC priomise in West Bengal, TMC to protest

On Saturday, the final NRC list saw over 19 lakh people excluded from the list. (PTI)

Two days after the release of the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, that left out over 19,00,000 people, the debate has grown in the neighbouring state of West Bengal as well. While the BJP has reiterated its promise of conducting NRC once if its comes to power in the state post-2021 Assembly polls, the ruling Trinamool Congress has opposed the entire process in Assam.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, who has been a vocal proponent of implementing the NRC in West Bengal, has once again raised the issue saying that a similar excercise will be carried out in the state if the saffron party comes to power. After its remarkable performance in the Lok Sabha elections this year, where the BJP bagged 18 of the 42 seats, the party has gained confidence of winning the 2021 Assembly polls in the state.

For some time now, the party had been vocal on removing illegal Bangladeshis, who have often claimed of being patronised by the TMC government in the state. On the other hand, CM Mamata Banerjee has been slamming both BJP governments at the Centre and Assam over the move. The party has also decided to hold a massive rally in the state against the BJP’s NRC move on September 12.

Hitting out at the Centre on Sunday, Banerjee asked it to ensure no genuine citizens are left out from the list. She also expressed shock that nearly 1,00,00 people from the Gorkha community were also left out from the list.

“Earlier I was not aware of the full NRC fiasco. As more and more information is coming in, we are shocked to see that names of more than 1 lakh Gorkha people have been excluded from the list,” the CM said in a statement.

She further said that names of thousands of genuine Indians, that include CRPF and other jawans, kin of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, have been left out.

