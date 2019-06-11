Mamata Banerjee unveils new statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, says BJP turning Bengal into Gujarat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday installed a new statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at the Vidyasagar college premises \u2014 the place where a similar statue was vandalised a month ago during a clash between the BJP and TMC workers. The statue was first unveiled at the Hare School ground and was then taken to the Vidyasagar college compound. After unveiling the statute at Hare ground, the top leadership led by Mamata Banerjee marched to Vidyasagar college. The top TMC leaders, ministers and some spiritual leaders attended the event. It comes close to a month after the bust of Vidyasagar was destroyed following the clash between the workers of BJP and TMC during a political roadshow of Amit Shah on May 14. The TMC and BJP had accused each other of vandalising the bust with both sides putting out video evidence. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to make a \u2018panch dhatu\u2019 statue of Vidyasagar at the same place. However, Mamata Banerjee rejected the proposal by saying that the Bengal government has got enough money to build the statue. A 19th-century social reformer, Vidyasagar is known for his contribution to the education sector and introducing concepts of widow-remarriage in the traditionally conservative society. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee has refuted the BJP's claim that only its leaders have lost their lives in recent violence in the state. She claims that in all ten people have died people in Bengal since Lok Sabha polls \u2014 8 of TMC and 2 of BJP. "The government will provide financial assistance to families of 10 people who were killed," the chief minister said. The TMC chief also said that Bengal is being defamed. "If you want to save Bengal and its culture come together. A plan is being hatched to turn Bengal into Gujarat. Bengal is not Gujarat," Banerjee said.