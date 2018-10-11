Mamata Banerjee turns composer! West Bengal CM launches ‘Roudrachaya’ album on first day of Navratri

“The spirit of togetherness and amity was the strength of people in Bengal,” Banerjee said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced the launch of a new puja album ‘Roudrachaya’. Taking to Twitter to announce the launch of the new album, Banerjee wrote that the album consists of seven songs which are all composed and penned by her. The songs are sung by prominent Bengali singers Indranil, Lopamudra and Rupankar.

“I am sharing with all of you my new Puja Album, “Roudrachaya”, with 7 songs penned and composed by me. Indranil, Lopamudra and Rupankar have given their voice,” Banerjee wrote on Twitter. The Trinamool Congress chief also shared the links of all the seven songs on her timeline.

I am sharing with all of you my new Puja Album, “Roudrachaya”, with 7 songs penned and composed by me. Indranil, Lopamudra and Rupankar have given their voice. Do enjoy the songs by clicking on the links >> https://t.co/8qzRF6X2BC Happy Puja. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 10, 2018

The album came on the first day of the occasion of Navaratri. On Monday, the West Bengal CM inaugurated the centenary celebrations of ‘Baghbazar Sarbojonin Durgotsav’ (community puja in north Kolkata). Speaking at the ocassion, the chief minister said the state celebrates festivals of all communities with equal enthusiasm. “The spirit of togetherness and amity was the strength of people in Bengal,” she said.

“We love and respect all religions. Some of us are Hindus, some Christians, some Muslims and Sikhs. We may follow our own religious scriptures but we have respect for other scriptures too,” added the TMC chief.

Here the links to all the seven songs. Song 1 : https://t.co/KeK71ERkg7 Song 2 : https://t.co/dyd2plWm3P Song 3 : https://t.co/TwFOGAN9HQ Song 4 : https://t.co/rl6zeua328 Song 5 : https://t.co/2gwNbK7fUb Song 6: https://t.co/QUwaRJXDpi Song 7 : https://t.co/z7thnzRXIH — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 10, 2018

Banerjee further expressed her happiness on the traditional way with which the celebrations were taking place during Baghbazar puja. She lauded organizers for having stuck to their tradition of worshipping ‘ekchala sabeki’ Durga idol (the goddess and her four children mounted on a single frame).

Earlier in the day, the chief minister had wished people on Twitter on the occasion of Mahalaya by quoting a few lines of ‘Mahishasuramardini’ recital.