Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi on Wednesday amid tussle over NRC, top cop Rajeev Kumar

Mamata Banerjee will discuss the issues related to the various demands of the state government (File photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. The Trinamool Congress chief will arrive in the national capital on Tuesday. According to reports, Banerjee will discuss issues related to the various demands of the state government. She will also hold a discussion on the ongoing developmental works in the state.

Banerjee is also likely to meet the leaders of the opposition parties and chair a meeting of the Trinamool Congress’s parliamentary committee.

The TMC (Trinamool Congress) supremo has been one of the harshest critics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and of PM Modi. The last time the duo had met was at the convocation ceremony held at Visva Bharati University in Shantiniketan on May 25, 2018. The attacks between PM Modi and her peaked in the heat of the Lok Sabha campaign. While Modi has refrained from taking any direct jibes at Mamata, the Bengal CM has continued her tirade against the BJP over the National Register of Citizens implementation in Assam and its plans to roll out a similar exercise in West Bengal as well.

Earlier, on Sunday, accusing the Centre, the TMC chief said that nation is going through a period of ‘Super Emergency.’ In a tweet, she said, “On the International Day of Democracy today, let us once again pledge to safeguard the constitutional values our country was founded on. In this era of ‘Super Emergency’, we must do all it takes to protect the rights and freedoms that our Constitution guarantees.”

The meeting comes at a time when a tussle is underway between former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar and CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). Kumar failed to turn up before the CBI in connection with its probe in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam. The central probe agency had asked the IPS officer to appear before it today by 2 pm.

The country’s premier investigation agency has also sought the assistance of the state government to make Kumar appear before the agency. It handed letters to the Chief Secretary Malay Kumar, Home Secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay and DGP Shri Virendra. In the letter, the CBI sought to know about the whereabouts of the former Kolkata top cop.