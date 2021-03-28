Mamata Banerjee to camp in Nandigram to win biggest battle of West Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Elections 2021: With phase one polling over, focus has now shifted to Nandigram, where sitting chief minister Mamata Banerjee is taking on her former lieutenant and now BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. To win what is now referred to as the biggest battle of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has decided to camp in Nandigram for the next three days starting Sunday. Nandigram will vote in the second phase on April 1. During the next three days, the TMC chief will hold seven rallies including two roadshows on Monday and Tuesday. Today, the chief minister will address a rally in Birulia, where she got injured two weeks ago.

Nandigram has now become a prestige battle for both Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari. Nandigram is the birthplace of the historic land movement that propelled Mamata Banerjee to power by dethroning the Left in 2011. Suvendu Adhikari was the face of that movement, which made him among the most trusted lieutenants of Banerjee. However, a lot of water has flown since then and now friends have become foe.

Suvendu is sitting MLA from Nandigram, where he got 67.20 per cent votes in 2016. Nandigram is a stomping ground of Adhikari, who is confident of winning it by over 50,000 votes. The TMC, on the other hand, says that all those votes Adhikari got in 2016 were in the name of TMC and its leader Mamata Banerjee.

For Suvendu Adhikari, Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a massive road show in Nandigram on March 30 (Tuesday). Nandigram has 30 per cent Muslim votes, that’s the average of minority votes in the state. While Banerjee is banking heavily on the minority votes, Suvendu has openly said that Mamata will get just that and will lose the polls by over 50,000 votes. Adhikari comes from a political family, which has significant clout in east Medinipur district. The Nandigram assembly segment is part of Medinipur district. Adhikari knows his ground very well, and Mamata never really cared too much for the territory as she had her key commander in-charge of Nandigram.

On Saturday, the BJP released a audio tape in which Mamata Banerjee purportedly called a BJP leader and sought his help to win Nandigram. “You should help us win Nandigram. Look, I know you have some grievances, but that’s due mostly to the Adhikaris who never allowed me to get into Nandigram or East Midnapore. I will take care of everything henceforth,” Banerjee purportedly told BJP official Pralay Pal. The BJP leader, however, refused to go along with Mamata and said he can’t betray the Adhikaris. “Didi, you called me and I am honoured. But I can’t betray the Adhikaris as they have stood by me through thick and thin,” he was heard saying in the audio clip as per PTI.

This reflects the kind of influence Suvendu and his family has in the region, which will decide the fate of Mamata Banerjee on April 1.