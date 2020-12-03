Mamata Banerjee threatens Centre on Farm laws, but yet to allow PM-Kisan money to Bengal farmers

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hasn’t allowed Centre’s PM-Kisan Nidhi scheme entitles every farmer to an annual income support of Rs 6,000, but has threatened Centre to withdraw all three farm laws failing which she will launch a nation-wide agitation. The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was launched last year in February but the Mamata government refused to implement it in West Bengal.

Last Month, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the farmers in his state had been denied the direct benefit of Rs 8,400 under the PM-Kisan scheme due to Mamata’s ‘confrontational stance’. He said each farmer in Bengal had been denied the benefit of Rs 12,000 due to Mamata administration’s refusal to implement the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

“Confrontation stance @MamataOfficial — governance disaster — Farmers in State already lost direct benefit of Rs 8,400 crores. Each farmer denied direct benefit of Rs 12,000,” Governor Dhankar said in a tweet.

Not only him, from Prime Minister Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah, almost every BJP leader in the state has attacked Mamata Banerjee for blocking central schemes in Bengal. Just last month, Amit Shah visited Bengal where he said that more than 80 welfare schemes meant for the marginalised people had been blocked in the state by Mamata Banerjee.

Today, Amit Malviya, BJP IT Cell Head and co-incharge of Bengal, again asked Mamata Banerjee to allow Rs 6,000 to farmers in Bengal. This came right after Mamata Banerjee in a series of tweets threatened to launch nationwide protests if all three laws are not withdrawn. “We have called a meeting of the All India Trinamool Congress on Friday, December 4. We will discuss how the Essential Commodities Act is impacting common people and resulting in skyrocketing prices. The central government must withdraw this anti-people law,” she said.

The chief minister further said that she was very much concerned about the farmers and their lives and livelihood. “GOI must withdraw the anti-farmer bills. If they do not do so immediately we will agitate throughout the state and the country. From the very start, we have been strongly opposing these anti-farmer bills,” she added.

Reacting to her threats, Amit Malviya said: “It is time Pishi forgets her Oxford publicity botch up and shows actual concern for the farmers of Bengal. As a first, she should allow farmers to receive ₹6,000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and ask her cadre not to seek ‘cut money’. Don’t deny them Modi government’s support.”

It is time Pishi forgets her Oxford publicity botchup and shows actual concern for the farmers of Bengal. As a first, she should allow farmers to receive ₹6,000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and ask her cadre not to seek ‘cut money’. Don’t deny them Modi government’s support. pic.twitter.com/vXVE9g4bEb — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 3, 2020

The farmers from Punjab and Haryana are involved in talks to resolve issues in Farm Acts.