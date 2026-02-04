Mamata Banerjee SC Hearing Live Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sought permission to argue in the Supreme Court today for her petition challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. This is the first time that sitting CM would be representing herself in a Supreme Court hearing. A trained lawyer, Banerjee has consistently opposed the SIR exercise and has been pushing for the next Assembly elections to be held using the 2025 voters’ list.

Mamata’s law background

Mamata Banerjee has studied law at Jogesh Chandra Choudhury College of Law in Kolkata, a report by Bar and Bench says. According to available records, she last worked as a practising lawyer in 2003.

The West Bengal CM will be taking on the ECI and argue her case over discrepancies in SIR voter list.

What does Mamata Banerjee’s plea say?

In her petition challenging the SIR electoral rolls in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has asked the Supreme Court to cancel all SIR-related orders issued by the Election Commission of India on June 24, 2025, and October 27, 2025, along with related instructions. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, is set to hear a group of petitions, including those filed by Banerjee, Mostari Banu, and Trinamool Congress MPs Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen.

In the application, Banerjee said she is the petitioner in the Article 32 writ case and is fully familiar with the facts and background of the matter. She also stated that she understands the real difficulties being faced by people in West Bengal because of the SIR exercise being carried out by the Election Commission, which is under challenge.

Banerjee argued that her personal presence in court would help in a proper hearing of the case. She has also requested that the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections be held using the current electoral rolls, and not the revised lists prepared after the SIR process.

In addition, she has asked the court to direct election officials not to call people for hearings in cases where there are only minor name differences or spelling errors under the “logical discrepancy” category during the SIR process. She said such corrections should be made automatically using existing records. Banerjee has also sought a direction that all valid identity documents issued by authorised authorities be accepted as proof.

