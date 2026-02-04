Mamata Banerjee SC Hearing Live Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sought permission to argue in the Supreme Court today for her petition challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. This is the first time that sitting CM would be representing herself in a Supreme Court hearing. A trained lawyer, Banerjee has consistently opposed the SIR exercise and has been pushing for the next Assembly elections to be held using the 2025 voters’ list.
Mamata’s law background
Mamata Banerjee has studied law at Jogesh Chandra Choudhury College of Law in Kolkata, a report by Bar and Bench says. According to available records, she last worked as a practising lawyer in 2003.
The West Bengal CM will be taking on the ECI and argue her case over discrepancies in SIR voter list.
What does Mamata Banerjee’s plea say?
In her petition challenging the SIR electoral rolls in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has asked the Supreme Court to cancel all SIR-related orders issued by the Election Commission of India on June 24, 2025, and October 27, 2025, along with related instructions. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, is set to hear a group of petitions, including those filed by Banerjee, Mostari Banu, and Trinamool Congress MPs Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen.
In the application, Banerjee said she is the petitioner in the Article 32 writ case and is fully familiar with the facts and background of the matter. She also stated that she understands the real difficulties being faced by people in West Bengal because of the SIR exercise being carried out by the Election Commission, which is under challenge.
Banerjee argued that her personal presence in court would help in a proper hearing of the case. She has also requested that the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections be held using the current electoral rolls, and not the revised lists prepared after the SIR process.
In addition, she has asked the court to direct election officials not to call people for hearings in cases where there are only minor name differences or spelling errors under the “logical discrepancy” category during the SIR process. She said such corrections should be made automatically using existing records. Banerjee has also sought a direction that all valid identity documents issued by authorised authorities be accepted as proof.
Mamata Banerjee in SC Live: Next hearing on Monday
The SC bench has issued a notice to the Election Commission of India regarding the appointment of micro-observers in West Bengal. The next hearing is scheduled to take place on Monday, February 9.
Mamata Banerjee in SC Live: Inside the courtroom | WATCH
Mamata Banerjee became the first serving Chief Minister to appear and argue before the Supreme Court. She had sought permission to personally present her plea challenging the SIR of electoral rolls being carried out by the EC.
Mamata Banerjee in SC Live: Mamata's concluding statement
As she wrapped up her arguments in the Supreme Court while personally contesting the Special Intensive Revision in West Bengal, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urged the court to safeguard the rights of the people and expressed her gratitude.
Mamata Banerjee in SC Live: EC counter affidavit to be taken up on Monday
The court recorded that during the hearing, the Solicitor General informed the bench that the Election Commission had filed a counter affidavit, which could have an impact on the case. The bench directed that this be taken up along with the connected matters on Monday. The CM then thanked the court.
Mamata Banerjee in SC Live: Nearly 58 lakh names removed form electoral rolls, claims WB CM
During the hearing, the Chief Minister said that nearly 58 lakh names had been removed from the electoral rolls without giving people any chance to appeal. She alleged that West Bengal was being unfairly targeted and said the exercise was aimed at suppressing the state’s residents. She added that cases marked as logical discrepancies should not lead to deletions and should instead be resolved by the District Officer and the Electoral Registration Officer, rather than by micro observers.
The Chief Justice responded that once adequate officers are appointed, micro observers may no longer be necessary. He also advised the Election Commission to instruct its officials to act sensitively and avoid issuing notices unnecessarily.
Mamata Banerjee in SC Live: 'Why not Assam?!' West Bengal CM raises concern over BLO deaths
During the hearing, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee argued that the SIR process was being used only to delete names from the electoral rolls. She said mismatches were not limited to titles and described the exercise as poorly planned. As an example, she pointed out that women who move to their in-laws’ homes after marriage often use their husband’s surname, which is then treated as a mismatch. She said this led to deletion of their names.
When the Chief Justice responded that such deletions should not happen, Banerjee said this was exactly what authorities had done. She added that even poor people who move temporarily were affected, with their names removed due to so-called logical discrepancies. She said many residents of Bengal were relieved after the court allowed Aadhaar to be accepted as one of the documents. Banerjee noted that in other states, domicile and caste certificates are also accepted, but Bengal was singled out just before elections.
She questioned why the exercise was rushed after 24 years and completed within three months, especially when four states are heading for elections. She said the timing was wrong as it coincided with the harvesting season and a period when many people travel for work. Banerjee claimed the process caused severe hardship, saying over 100 people died, booth-level officers lost their lives, and many others were hospitalised. She ended by asking, “WHY NOT ASSAM?”
Mamata Banerjee in SC Live: Delegation of the party to visit the office of the CEO,
Mamata Banerjee in SC Live: Mamata appears in person, urges justice
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the Supreme Court in person, saying she belongs to the State and expressing gratitude for the Bench’s kindness. She remarked that when justice is “crying behind closed doors,” it creates a feeling that justice is not being received anywhere.
Mamata told the Court that six letters had been written to the Election Commission. Calling herself a “bonded labourer,” she stressed that she was not fighting for her political party, but for a larger cause.
Mamata Banerjee in SC Live: CJI notes inputs from Bengal judges
While hearing the West Bengal Special Intensive Revision (SIR) matter, the Chief Justice of India said he had the benefit of inputs from two of his brother judges from West Bengal. They explained how pass certificates are issued, which informed the Court’s understanding of the issue.
Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, appearing in the case, reminded the Court that it had previously directed the display of the list of logical discrepancies.
He urged the bench to consider the petitioner’s brief note, stressing that only four days remain to complete the exercise. Divan outlined the scale of the issue:
Mamata Banerjee in SC Live: Need for clear reasons on notices
Divan told the court that voter notices should explain why an individual’s name was flagged. “Without a clear reason, people will be left in the dark,” he said.
The CJI agreed the concern was valid but noted the court had already outlined how communication should occur. Individual notices sent to voters were expected to clearly spell out the reasons, not just rely on the published list.
Mamata Banerjee in SC Live: CJI questions name mismatches
The Supreme Court on Tuesday examined issues arising from name mismatches in West Bengal’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Chief Justice of India (CJI) asked whether cases involved voters whose surnames were spelled differently, such as “Datta” vs “Dutta” or “Sharma” vs “Sarma.”
Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, representing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said these were real examples voters were facing on the ground. The CJI observed that asking for withdrawal of notices at this stage was impractical since they had already been issued.
Mamata Banerjee in SC Live: Mamata inside the courtroom
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is inside the courtroom. We don't have details on the proceedings yet but keep watching this space for latest updates.
Mamata Banerjee in SC Live: WB CM seeks permission to argue own case
The SC Bench has assembled and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sought permission to represent her own case challenging the discrepancies over West Bengal SIR voter list.