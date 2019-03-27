Mamata Banerjee slams PM Modi over Mission Shakti announcement, terms it ‘limitless drama’

By: | Updated: March 27, 2019 4:03 PM

Addressing the nation on the demonstration of India's anti-satellite missile capability, the prime minister said India had joined an exclusive club of space superpowers by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement.

Mamata Banerjee, Narendra Modi, Mission Shakti, news, Shakti newsMamata Banerjee slams PM Modi over Mission Shakti announcement, terms it ‘limitless drama’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of India’s anti-satellite missile capability on Wednesday was “limitless drama and publicity mongering”, amounting to “gross violation” of the model code of conduct, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. The PM made the announcement ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to “reap political benefits”, Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, said.

“There is no great urgency in conducting and announcing the mission now by a government past its expiry date. It seems a desperate oxygen to save the imminent sinking of the BJP boat. We are lodging a complaint with the Election Commission,” she said.

Addressing the nation on the demonstration of India’s anti-satellite missile capability, the prime minister said India had joined an exclusive club of space superpowers by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement. “Today’s announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election. This is a gross violation of Model Code of Conduct,” Banerjee tweeted.

Pointing out that research, space management and development “are continuous processes”, Banerjee said, “Modi, as usual, likes to take the credit for everything.” “Credit to those who really deserve it, our scientists & researchers,” she added.

Read Also| TRS’ idea of federal front has no takers, says BJP

“India’s Mission Programme is world-class for many many years. We are always proud of our scientists, @DRDO_India, other research & space organisations,” she tweeted. The TMC had earlier criticised the prime minister for trying to “take the credit” of the achievement of space scientists in shooting down a live satellite.

The party said this would not have any impact on the poll prospects of the BJP in the upcoming elections. “Narendra Modi should stop taking credit for the achievement or job done by others. Shooting down a satellite is the credit of our scientists. The Modi government in the last five years has failed to provide any relief to the people of the country,” senior TMC leader and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said.

“So ahead of the elections, the BJP and Modi should stop these tricks to fool the masses. It won’t have any impact on the poll prospects of the BJP in the upcoming elections,” Hakim said. Modi said the action was not directed against any country and the satellite was a pre-determined target orbiting at an altitude of 300 km.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mamata Banerjee slams PM Modi over Mission Shakti announcement, terms it ‘limitless drama’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition