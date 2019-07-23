Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over I-T notices to Durga Puja organisers, BJP hits back

Mamata Banerjee said that Durga Puja is not a commercial function, it is a social event. She added that Durga Puja committees are being harassed by the BJP in Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lashed out at the BJP government over Income Tax department’s notices to Durga Puja committees in the state. Banerjee said that religious festivals should be exempted from Income Tax, adding that BJP was misusing central agencies to target people of opposition states. She questioned why would Durga Puja committees have to pay tax when political parties do not have to pay tax for the funds they spend during the elections.

“I condemn this attitude. Moreover, these pujas are mostly organised after collecting donations from people and through sponsorships. People who give subscriptions to these puja committees already pay Income Tax, and also the companies that sponsor the pujas give GST,” she said, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday morning.

Banerjee said that Durga Puja is not a commercial function, it is a social event. “So the government can’t levy Income Tax from them,” she said, adding that Durga Puja committees are being harassed by the BJP in Bengal.

Hitting out at the BJP, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, “When election comes, they (BJP) do Hindu-Muslim. When election comes, they do this side and that side. Festival is a festival. I will just say one thing that some party use fund for elections and that is not under Income Tax.”

“This is not right. They are being harassed. People of all religions attend the Durga Puja. This should not happen. It is an insult to Durga Puja,” she opined.

The Forum, which comprises Durga Puja committees, was last week asked by the Income Tax department to file returns on its expenses made during the festival. Earlier in January, the I-T Department had sent notices to over 20 Durga Puja committees of Kolkata.

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegations, the BJP claimed that Mamata Banerjee was afraid that the money taken from chit fund companies through these committees, led by TMC leaders, might come to the fore. Questioning why Banerjee was worried, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said, “Is she afraid that some ugly truths might come out? The fact is that several of her party leaders have swindled crores of rupees through chit funds via a few puja committees. It will come out if a proper investigation is held.”