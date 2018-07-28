Mamata Banerjee should leave Hinduism: Vasundhara Raje’s minister

“(She is) a person who doesn’t have the knowledge, doesn’t love her country,” Singh said

Rajasthan Minister Jaswant Singh attacked the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday and said that she should abandon Hindu religion. Singh, who is a senior minister in Vasundhara Raje led BJP-government, also slammed Banerjee for her alleged comment that all Hindus working in groups are extremists. “(She is) a person who doesn’t have the knowledge, doesn’t love her country,” Singh said, adding, “what can be a more shameless statement that ‘all Hindus working within an organisation are extremists’? She should leave Hindu religion… her mental condition is not right. (Jisko khud ko gyaan nahi, desh se prem nahi, isse zyada besharam statement Mamata ji ka (West Bengal CM) kya hoga ki ‘jitne Hindu sangathan hain woh saare ugrawadi hain’… Toh chhor de Hindu dharam… Mamata ji ki maansik sthiti theek nahi hai).”

Singh was apparently referring to Banerjee’s comment where she had accused the BJP of trying to create an “atmosphere of Talibani Hinduism and Talibani communalism” in the country. Banerjee’s comments came in the backdrop of the alleged mob killing of 28-year-old Akbar Khan in Rajasthan’s Alwar district by a group of people on the suspicion that he was smuggling cows.

The West Bengal Chief Minister, a critic of the BJP, said the party was trying to create “an atmosphere of Talbani communalism, Talibani violence and of lynching and hatred”.

“We (TMC) do not believe in their concept of Talibani Hinduism and Hinduism with weapons,” she was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India. “We believe in Hinduism preached by Swami Vivekananda and Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa…Those who now rule the country have bloodstains on their hands,” The WB CM had said on July 21. The Trinamool Congress head had given the call of ‘BJP hatao, desh bachao’ at the massive rally. She claimed that her party would win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.