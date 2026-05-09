In a quiet move that might be suggestive of TMC conceding to Bengal’s new political reality, Mamata Banerjee altered her profile bio on X hours after Suvendu Adhikari swore-in as West Bengal’s new Chief Minister.

This move from the TMC chief has prompted political chatter across Bengal as it follows Banerjee’s staunch refusal to exit the offices of Chief Minister alleging that ECI engaged in electoral malpractice during the counting of votes.

Until Saturday morning, Banerjee’s social media handle identified her as the “Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal.” By the afternoon, the description was revised to reflect a historical perspective:

By afternoon, it had been updated to read: “Founder Chairperson All India Trinamool Congress. Chief Minister of West Bengal (15th, 16th and 17th Vidhan Sabha).”

The carefully worded change stood out because Banerjee had so far refused to publicly concede defeat after the BJP swept the 2026 Assembly elections, bringing an end to the All India Trinamool Congress’s uninterrupted 15-year rule in the state.

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A historic power shift

The 2026 election results marked the most dramatic political realignment in Bengal since the fall of the Left Front in 2011. BJP secured a historic majority in the 294-member Assembly. The incumbent party was reduced to just 80 seats, ending 15 years of uninterrupted rule.

Once a core lieutenant in Banerjee’s cabinet, Suvendu Adhikari emerged as the face of the BJP’s campaign and officially took the oath of office on Saturday.

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Symbolism of the timing

The timing of the social media update was notably synchronized with the formal swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata. While Banerjee had initially insisted that the “mandate had been looted,” the updated bio appears to be a tactical acknowledgment of the political transition now underway across the state administration.

Banerjee, who famously ended the Left Front’s 34-year reign in 2011, served three consecutive terms. By framing her tenure within the specific dates of the 15th, 16th, and 17th Vidhan Sabhas, her profile now aligns with the official conclusion of her third term, placing her leadership of the state firmly in the past.