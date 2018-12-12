Mamata Banerjee says West Bengal government committed to good health, well-being of all

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 11:09 AM

The West Bengal government is committed to the welfare of its people, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted Wednesday.

“Today is Universal Health Coverage Day. In #Bangla, healthcare is free at govt hospitals and health centres. We have also set up fair-price medicine shops and diagnostic centres, ICCUs, HDUs, CCUs, mother & child hubs and more. We are committed to the welfare of all,” she tweeted.

Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day, observed every year on December 12, marks the anniversary of the first unanimous United Nations resolution calling for countries to provide affordable and quality healthcare to every person.

