Mamata Banerjee says TMC to bring resolution against CAA in West Bengal Assembly soon

Mamata Banerjee says the Trinamool Congress government will bring a resolution against the CAA soon.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the Trinamool Congress government will bring a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state Legislative Assembly soon. She also asked the Northeastern states, including those ruled by the BJP, to boycott CAA and NPR.

Banerjee, who has been protesting against the CAA, National Population Register and the proposed National Register of Citizens, alleged that NPR is linked to the CAA. “Before taking a decision, know the law. The NPR is a dangerous game and it is totally related to the NRC and the CAA. Pass a resolution everywhere to withdraw it,” she said in Siliguri.

“We have already brought a resolution against NPR and in coming three to four days, we will bring a resolution against CAA,” Banerjee added.

“I appeal all northeastern state governments including Tripura, Assam along with Opposition parties, before taking any decision on the NPR. I appeal to all states to pass resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act,” the TMC supremo said.

While the Modi government has been claiming that NPR should not be linked to CAA and NRC, the opposition leaders have argued that the NPR is the first step towards NRC. The NPR exercise is slated to commence from April this year.

Banerjee also declared that she will hold a mega rally in Darjeeling against the CAA and NRC on January 22. She assured the people of Siliguri that the TMC workers will protest their right as a citizen of India. “Don’t worry about CAA and NRC, I am with you,” she said.

When asked whether she was interested in meeting the opposition leaders, she replied, “It depends on them whether they are interested in this meeting or not. It could happen in Kolkata also. I don’t have any problem.”

Banerjee recently skipped a crucial meeting of the opposition parties in Delhi on citizenship law. The meeting was convened by the Congress party.

Several opposition-ruled states, including West Bengal, Kerala and Punjab, have already issued a notification suspending the work on the National Population Register. Kerala and Punjab have also passed a resolution against the implementation of the CAA.