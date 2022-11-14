scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Mamata Banerjee says TMC being defamed as part of conspiracy against West Bengal 

Amid the arrests of senior party leaders in graft cases, the TMC supremo said those who have committed mistakes should be given a chance to rectify these.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Mamata Banerjee says TMC being defamed as part of conspiracy against West Bengal 
Amid the arrests of senior party leaders in graft cases, the TMC supremo said those who have committed mistakes should be given a chance to rectify these. (Photo source: IE)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said a conspiracy is being hatched against the state, and the ruling TMC is being defamed as a part of the exercise. Amid the arrests of senior party leaders in graft cases, the TMC supremo said those who have committed mistakes should be given a chance to rectify these.

Also read| Convince us there will be no ‘setting’: Ex-Governor pitches in as Mamata-Modi meeting sparks BJP-TMC war of words

“A conspiracy is being hatched against the state. A malicious campaign has been unleashed against the government and the TMC as a part of it,” she said at a programme here.

Also Read

Also read| Bengal govt violates Electricity Act over rebate, alleges union

“If a person has committed any mistake, one should be given a chance to rectify those mistakes. If someone got involved in any wrongdoing, the law will take its own course. But a media trial is going on,” Banerjee said

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.