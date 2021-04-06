  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mamata Banerjee says BJP men occupying poll booths, attacking Trinamool candidates

By: |
April 6, 2021 3:24 PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed BJP activists were forcibly occupying polling booths and attacking TMC members, including party candidates, and asserted that she would not get bogged down by such "intimidatory tactics".

mamata banerjeeAddressing a public meeting here in Alipurduar district, the TMC supremo said her party's nominee in Arambagh, Sujata Mondal, was chased and hit on head near a polling booth by saffron party workers. (Photo source: IE)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed BJP activists were forcibly occupying polling booths and attacking TMC members, including party candidates, and asserted that she would not get bogged down by such “intimidatory tactics”.

Addressing a public meeting here in Alipurduar district, the TMC supremo said her party’s nominee in Arambagh, Sujata Mondal, was chased and hit on head near a polling booth by saffron party workers.

Related News

“They have inflicted serious injury on our Scheduled Caste candidate Sujata, when she visited a booth. They also hit another candidate in Khanakul. In Canning East, security forces prevented our nominee Shaukat Mollah from entering a booth. There had been numerous such instances of attack on our candidates, party workers across the state,” Banerjee said.

The CM further stated that she has received at least 100 complaints of assault and violence since morning, and the EC has been duly informed but to no avail.

Alleging that a deep-rooted conspiracy has been hatched by the BJP leadership in Delhi after experiencing “poor turnout” in rallies, Banerjee said “Security forces have been asked not to resist booth capturing.”

“Four of our activists have been murdered since the elections began, but no action has been taken. But you (BJP) cannot terrorise us, intimidate us by such acts,” Banerjee added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Mamata Banerjeewest bengal assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mamata Banerjee says BJP men occupying poll booths attacking Trinamool candidates
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal elections: PM Modi says Mamata’s appeal to Muslims shows minority votes slipping away from Trinamool
2PM Modi speech on BJP Sthapana Diwas: ‘Those who call BJP a poll-winning machine detached from hopes and expectations of countrymen’
3Justice NV Ramana appointed as next Chief Justice of India, to take oath on April 24