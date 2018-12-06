Mamata Banerjee says Babri demolition anniversary observed as ‘Sanhati Dibas’ in WB, asks people to uphold secular fabric of India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said that India is incomplete without all communities, religions, castes, creed and gender and asked the people to uphold the secular fabric of the country.

She compared the country with the human body and said that December 6 is observed in West Bengal as “Sanhati Dibas” to mark the demolition of Babri mosque in Ayodhya. “Today is 6th December. We observe this day as Sanhati Dibas in #Bangla,” Banerjee tweeted.

“Just like a human body is incomplete without all organs, India is incomplete without all communities, religions, castes, creed and gender. Let us pledge to uphold the secular fabric of India,” she added.

On this day in 1992, the 16th-century Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh was demolished by a large number of ‘kar sevaks’.