‘Big zero’: Mamata Banerjee slams Centre’s economic package, says it has nothing for states

By: |
Published: May 13, 2020 8:07:57 PM

The Trinamool Congress supremo claimed that the Centre was trying to "bulldoze" cooperative federalism.

mamata banerjee, bengal news, coronavirus bengal newsWest Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday slammed the Union government, claiming the special economic package announced by it has nothing of help to the states and is “a big zero”.

Banerjee alleged the central government was “misleading people” during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The special economic package announced by the Union government is nothing but a big zero. It is an eyewash to fool the people. There is nothing for the unorganised sector, public spending and employment generation,” she said while addressing a press conference in Kolkata.

“Yesterday, when the PM announced Rs 20 lakh crore package, we were hopeful that the interest of the states will be looked into, the FRBM limit would be increased. But today, after the Union finance minister made the announcements, it was found that everything that was said yesterday was a bluff,” she said.

Hitting out at the Centre for allegedly not offering anything to the financially starved states, the Trinamool Congress supremo claimed it was trying to “bulldoze” cooperative federalism.

