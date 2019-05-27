Mamata Banerjee remembers taking oath for second term on this day 3 years ago; promises to keep working for people

Published: May 27, 2019 11:26:11 AM

"On this day in 2016, the Maa-Mati-Manush Government took oath of office for the second time. People of #Bengal reposed their faith on us, with a massive mandate," Banerjee tweeted Monday morning.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday remembered that her government had taken the oath of office for the second term on this day three years back, and promised to keep working for the people in the coming days. She said West Bengal will one day emerge as the best state in the world.

“We are thankful to them, and will keep working for them in the days to come,” she added. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress ousted the CPI (M)-led Left Front government in West Bengal in 2011 and retained power in 2016.

