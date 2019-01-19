Mamata Banerjee rally Live updates: TMC to show opposition strength in Kolkata’s Parade ground

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Jan 19, 2019 8:33 am

Mamata Banerjee rally Live updates: With Bharatiya Janata Party's recent defeats in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Banerjee has raised the pitch to be united against the saffron party in the 2019 general election.

A thick security blanket has been thrown on the sprawling Brigade Parade Ground — the venue for the mega rally — to prevent any untoward incident.

More than 20 national leaders, including former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Shourie; three present chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and H D Kumaraswamy; and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Gegong Apang will attend the meeting, TMC sources said. Most of them have already arrived in the city.

According to news agency PTI,  large scale preparations have been made to ensure that it is a complete success. Besides the huge stages, 20 watch towers have been erected and 1,000 microphones and 30 LED screens put up so that the spectators can see and hear the speeches of the leaders clearly.

Mamata Banerjee rally Live: Project herself as the primary challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Aiming to project herself as the primary challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has decided to hold a mega rally at the Brigade parade ground in Kolkata.

Lakhs of TMC supporters and workers are expected to attend the rally and huge numbers of them from various corners of the state have already started pouring into the city. They have been put up in the outskirts of the city and in some auditoriums and stadiums.
