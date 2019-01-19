Mamata Banerjee rally Live updates: TMC to show opposition strength in Kolkata’s Parade ground

A thick security blanket has been thrown on the sprawling Brigade Parade Ground — the venue for the mega rally — to prevent any untoward incident.

Mamata Banerjee rally Live updates: The stage is set for West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s mega Opposition rally against the Narendra Modi government.

More than 20 national leaders, including former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Shourie; three present chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and H D Kumaraswamy; and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Gegong Apang will attend the meeting, TMC sources said. Most of them have already arrived in the city.

According to news agency PTI, large scale preparations have been made to ensure that it is a complete success. Besides the huge stages, 20 watch towers have been erected and 1,000 microphones and 30 LED screens put up so that the spectators can see and hear the speeches of the leaders clearly.