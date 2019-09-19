Mamata Banerjee raises NRC issue in meeting with Amit Shah, says many genuine voters left out

Mamata Banerjee meets Amit Shah at MHA today (ANI Image)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and raised issues pertaining to recently held NRC (National Register of Citizens) in Assam. Banerjee handed an official letter to Shah in which she stated that many Bengali, Hindi and Assamese speaking people were left out of the final list.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Banerjee said, “I handed over a letter to him (HM Amit Shah), told him that of the 19 Lakh people left out of NRC, many are Hindi speaking, Bengali speaking and local Assamese. Many genuine voters have been left out. This should be looked into. I submitted an official letter.”

Banerjee also clarified her stand on the NRC drive in West Bengal. “He did not say anything about NRC in West Bengal. I have already clarified my stand that NRC is not needed in West Bengal,” ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

Earlier on Wednesday, the West Bengal CM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised several matters relating to the administrative and developmental issues including renaming the state. She also invited the Prime Minister for the inauguration of a coal block in Birbhum.

Banerjee, who arrived in Delhi on Tuesday, is on a three-day visit to the national capital. She had described the meeting as a “government to government” meeting, however, it has been criticised widely by all the political parties in the state. Banerjee called it a routine exercise as the Chief Minister of a state, while the opposition parties dubbed it as an attempt to protect IPS officer Rajeev Kumar.

The meeting comes at a time when the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has set up a special team of 12 officers to trace former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar. Kumar had allegedly evaded the agency’s notices to appear before it in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case.