Mamata Banerjee promises to continue sending sweets to Modi, but there’s a catch – WATCH VIDEO

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed in an interview that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sends her sweets and kurtas every year, the Trinamool Congress chief on Friday said that she would now send sweets with pebbles inside that will break Modi's teeth. "PM Modi didn't come to Bengal earlier but now he needs votes from Bengal. We will give him rasgulla from Bengal. We will make sweets from the soil and put pebbles in it like cashew nuts and raisins are used in laddoos, that will break his teeth," Banerjee said while addressing a rally in the state. The angry reaction comes just days after the prime minister in an interview to Bollywood star Akshay Kumar said that his relationship with opposition leaders was normal and even Mamata Banerjee sent sweets and personally-selected kurtas for him every year. "You will be surprised to know this and it may even cost me in the elections \u2014 Mamata didi sends me gifts. She selects at least one or two kurtas herself and sends me every year,\u201d the prime minister said. The interview was positioned as a non-political interaction and the prime minister shared various light moments of his life including his equation with other politicians. However, the political reality is different and it becomes shriller in the election season. Prime Minister Modi has been calling Mamata Banerjee "speed-breaker didi" who cares little about the development of the people of the state. On the other hand, the TMC chief has been equating Modi with "dictators" who have no respect for the institutions. Mamata Banerjee has also said that Modi may have got sweets but will not get votes in West Bengal. This week, Banerjee hit out at Modi for not allowing her to rename the state. "They are not even allowing us to rename the state to Bangla. Two years ago, we passed resolutions in the Assembly twice. Still, they have not done anything. Should they get any vote?" she said.