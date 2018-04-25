Mamata Banerjee playing ‘Surpankha’ in West Bengal, says BJP lawmaker who defended Unnao rape accused

“Mamata Banerjee is playing the role of Surpanakha. People are getting killed on streets and she being the chief minister is not doing anything about it, such leader is not a good one. Hindus are unsafe in Bengal,” Singh said.

Known for his controversial comments, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Surendra Singh on Tuesday shocked with his statement that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is playing the role of Surpankha and the state will soon become similar to Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking in wake of the violence that has gripped West Bengal ahead of the Panchayat elections, Singh said that Hindus would be wiped out of the state.

“Mamata Banerjee is playing the role of Surpanakha. People are getting killed on streets and she being the chief minister is not doing anything about it, such leader is not a good one. Hindus are unsafe in Bengal,” Singh said.

“If nothing is done about it, Bengal will face situation like that in Jammu and Kashmir. Hindus will be ousted from Bengal just like it happened in Jammu and Kashmir,” he told the reporters.

While likening the Banerjee with ‘Surpanakha’, the MLA said that the Congress party was playing the role of Ravana, the demon king in Hindu epic Ramayana. He further said that Hindus in West Bengal are being tortured by terrorists entering the TMC-ruled state from adjoining Bangladesh. “Fortunately we have a leader like Modi Ji and we will oust all foreign elements from Bengal,” he added.

One BJP worker lost his life in clashes which broke out between supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP during filing of nominations for panchayat elections in Birbhum district. A number of clashes were reported from other parts of the state as well.

Singh is not new to controversial statements. He had recently defended BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who was accused of raping a girl in Unnao. Singh had said that no one could rape a mother of three children.

Making a bizarre statement, Singh had told ANI: “I am speaking from psychological point of view; no one can rape a mother of three children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him (Kuldeep Singh Sengar)”

He added, “maybe woman’s father was thrashed by some people but I refuse to believe rape charge.”

Singh had also said that India will turn into a complete Hindu state by 2024.