Mamata Banerjee plans major salary hike for over 3 lakh govt employees hike ahead of West Bengal polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the state government will abide by the recommendations made by the Sixth Pay Commission. The Commission that was formed on November 2015 and got extended till 2019 has reportedly submitted the first part of their report to the state government.

Addressing an organisational meet of the state government employee’s union in Kolkata today, Banerjee said, “We will accept the recommendations of the Commission and sympathetically consider it (procedures and formalities).” As per Anandabazar Patrika, Mamata further added that the state government employees have received a 93 per cent hike in DA since the TMC government came to power. West Bengal government employees are now getting dearness allowance at 125 per cent of their basic pay.

Following a huge outcry by the West Bengal government employees, the Sixth Pay Commission was formed on November 27, 2015, with Prof Abhirup Sarkar as its chairman to bridge the gap between the dearness allowance of state and central government employees. The panel headed by Sarkar was scheduled to submit the first part of the report by August this year.

West Bengal government is also set to form an “implementation committee” after they get the report from the Commission. The committee will look into the implementation of the recommendations and release the Revision of Pay and Allowance (ROPA) 2019 – following which the Sixth Pay Commission will be implemented in the state, ABP reported.

The move will benefit nearly three lakh employees under the state government, and several other government-owned organisations.

This comes following the stellar rise of BJP in West Bengal on Lok Sabha elections 2019, and right before the 2020 Municipal elections in the state, where the ruling party is hoping for a turnaround in its fortunes. Stating sources, ABP had reported earlier that TMC Worker Union’s chief Shuvendu Adhikari submitted a report to CM Mamata Banerjee stating unsatisfactory salary hike as one of the reasons of the growing discontent among people.