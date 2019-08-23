Mamata Banerjee pens poem after Chidambaram’s arrest, says ‘democracy has ‘lost address’

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is known for paintings and other activities apart from her regular task of taking care of the state as well as the party. Previously, one of her paintings sold for a huge amount. Her latest artistic offering is a poem she wrote expressing her concern over the “loss” of “democracy” in the current regime. The poem “Thikana” (address), penned in Bengali, come hours after she slammed the manner in which former Union Minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in the INX Media case. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Democracy has lost its address, history of this country is now obscure.”

Banerjee regretted in her poem that “media is silent’ and that a “storm of disrespect” has dwindled the path of justice. While pointing out that fascism denounces all, she wrote in the poem, “Everything is known, still unknown.” On Thursday, she said that the process through which Chidambaram was arrested in the INX Media case was wrong, calling the development as “depressing”. Speaking to reporters at Digha, she added, ““I think that the procedure is incorrect. I am not talking about the legal aspects. However, P Chidambaram is a senior politician, former finance and home minister of this country. The way Chidambaram’s matter is being handled is very unfortunate. This is very depressing,” she said.

She also felt that “democracy is crying” in the country. “In our country there are four pillars of democracy — democratic institutions, election commission, media and judiciary. We are missing democracy in our country. Democracy is crying. But no comments about the judiciary,” she added. Earlier too, she penned a poem just after 2019 Lok Sabha polls results were out. Voicing her dissent, she named her poem, “I don’t agree”. In the poem the CM wrote, she did not believe in “the colour of communalism and selling religious aggression”.