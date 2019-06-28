Mamata Banerjee orders construction of dining rooms in schools with 70% Muslim kids, BJP alleges appeasement

The BJP has slammed Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement politics. Muslims have traditionally voted for Mamata Banerjee and the trend continued in this election as well.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to construct dining rooms in every state-run school where the majority of the students come from the minority community has triggered yet another controversy in West Bengal. According to media reports, the government will spend money on construction of mid-day meal dining rooms in all such schools where 70% of the students are Muslims.

According to the notification issued by the Office of the DM (Minority Section), Coochbehar, the state’s Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department (MAMED) has sought an urgent list of state-run schools which have more than 70% Muslim students. The Minority Affairs portfolio is held by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Gias Uddin Mollah as the Minister of State.

The District Education Officers (DEOs) and district inspector of schools have been asked to compile a list of all such schools where the new dining halls will be constructed. They have been asked to share the data of minority kids in schools as well.

“In reference to the no:1173-MD/15011/10/207: dt:14/06/19 received from the Special Secretary, MA and ME Department, Government of West Bengal, you are requested to send the names of the government / government-aided schools having minority students more than 70% as per format given below within June 28 positively. This is for sending a proposal to the aforesaid department for construction of dining hall for mid-day meal in schools,” the directive issued by the Office of DM (Minority Sector), Coochbehar, said.

The decision has invited sharp criticism from the BJP. Party’s state unit chief Dilip Ghosh slammed the order, saying discrimination on the basis of religion is wrong. He said that Banerjee government’s latest circular is an attestation of her appeasement politics which she has been practicing for years now.

“The West Bengal Government has issued a circular whereby it has directed the school authorities where 70 % or more students are from the Muslim community to reserve a dining hall with seating arrangements for them. Why this discrimination between the students on the basis of religion? Is there some other malafide motive behind this segregation? Another conspiracy?” he said in a tweet.

The state government’s order comes a month after the declaration of Lok Sabha election results. The Bharatiya Janata Party made deep inroads in West Bengal, putting up a tough challenge to Banerjee’s party by winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats. The TMC won 12 seats less than its tally of 34 seats in 2014.

In West Bengal, Muslims constitute 27% of the state’s over 9-crore population. Muslims even form the majority of the population in three districts — Murshidabad, Malda and Uttar Dinajpur. Muslims have traditionally voted for Mamata Banerjee and the trend continued in this election as well. However, the consolidation of Hindus votes in favour of the BJP helped the saffron party improve its numbers to its best ever in the eastern state.