Mamata Banerjee offers to quit as West Bengal CM

Updated: May 25, 2019 5:52:28 PM

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, however, said that the central forces worked against her in this elections. "An emergency situation was created. Hindu-Muslim division was done and votes were divided.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that she wanted to quit as Bengal chief minister. She further said that she wanted to remain as party president. Banerjee said that the chair was not important for her but the party symbol was. “I told at the beginning of the meeting that I don’t want to continue as the Chief Minister,” Banerjee said while addressing a press conference. She offered to quit at party’s internal meeting today.

The TMC chief, however, said that the central forces worked against her in this elections. “An emergency situation was created. Hindu-Muslim division was done and votes were divided. We complained to the Election Commission but nothing was looked into,” she said. The remarks come days after the Lok Sabha results were announced.

The TMC won 22 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats, 12 less than what it had got in 2014. The BJP witnessed a massive jump in its vote share and seats. The party bagged 18 seats in the state where it had very little presence till a few years ago.

