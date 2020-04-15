Mamata Banerjee must be shown the door for failing to enforce lockdown in West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar asserts Mamata Banerjee -led TMC government should be “shown the door” for “failing” to ensure social distancing. File Photo

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has come down hard on the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state, alleging that it failed to enforce the lockdown and ensure social distancing in the state. Calling for the Mamata government to be shown the door, Governor Dhankar even went to the extent of calling for the requistioning of central paramilitary forces in the state to enforce the lockdown.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday morning, the Governor sought help from the central paramilitary forces to implement lockdown in the state. “Lockdown protocol has to be thoroughly implemented to ward off coronavirus. Police and administration Mamata Banerjee failing to effect 100% social distancing or curbing religious congregations be shown the door,” he tweeted.

“Lockdown must succeed-examine central para forces requisitioning!” the Governor added in the same tweet.

The Governor’s reaction follows two advisories issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs asking the West Bengal government to ensure that the lockdown is followed completely. There have been reports that the government was allegedly not taking the crisis seriously and adopting a lackluster attitude in implementing the lockdown measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Last Saturday, the Union Home Minister had issued a warning to the Trinamool Congress following reports of violations of lockdown measures. The MHA had written a letter for the second time in less than a week to the state over violations of the measures.

The MHA said that “gradual dilution of lockdown has been reported from West Bengal with an increase in the number of exceptions being provided by the state government”. It said that shops (non-essential items) have been allowed to function and there is no regulation in vegetable, fish and mutton markets where people have been thronging in complete violation of social distancing norms.

The Mamata Banerjee government has issued an order allowing selling fish, vegetables and mutton during the lockdown. Sweet shops have also been allowed to operate in the state. There were also reports of huge crowds gathering at religious places, in direct violation of lockdown norms. The Governor too had previously alleged that there was no coordination between the state government and the Governor’s office and that it had not been apprised of any measures that the state may have taken to curb the spread of the disease.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, West Bengal has reported 278 novel coronavirus cases so far. Seven people have lost their lives.