Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, to attend Niti Aayog meeting on Sunday

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Friday. Both leaders are learnt to have discussed a number of issues including Goods and Services Tax for her state, PTI reported.

Banerjee’s meeting with the Prime Minister came days after the arrest of former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate. Importantly, TMC has decided not to participate in the Vice-Presidential elections in which BJP has picked former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as its candidate.

Mamata, who is on a four-day visit to the national capital, is also expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu this evening. She will also meet Opposition leaders, including from DMK, AAP and TRS during her stay in Delhi. Mamata may also meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

She is also scheduled to attend a Niti Aayog meeting on August 7, 2022, which will be chaired by PM Modi. The chief minister arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening. Since her arrival, Mamata met her party MPs and also discussed issues related to the ongoing session of the Parliament and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to PTI, Mamata sought suggestions from them on the names of the seven new districts in the state. Her nephew and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was reportedly quite vocal during the meeting and made a number of suggestions on issues that party MPs must raise in Parliament. Both also asked party leaders not to get intimidated by the ruling BJP. As per the agency, with Chatterjee under ED scanner in a cash for jobs scandal, Mamata may not address the media during her visit.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair the meeting of Niti Aayog governing council. Among the issues to be discussed include agriculture, health and the economy. The first meeting of the council was held on February 8, 2015.

Mamata did not attend last year’s meeting of the council. During the upcoming meeting, she is expected to discuss non-payment of GST dues.