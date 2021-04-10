Mamata Banerjee likened Muslims to milch cows: Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Prashant Kishor’s Clubhouse audio clip

Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that people in Malda and Murshidabad have to drink arsenic-contaminated water as the fruits of "blatant appeasement".

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi today said that the most loyal voters have received nothing but humiliation for decades from TMC and Left. Owaisi reacted to the purported Clubhouse audio clips of TMC’s poll strategist Prashant Kishor in which he allegedly claimed that parties in West Bengal had resorted to appeasement politics in the last 20 years. “Truth is TMC & Left’s most loyal voters have got nothing but humiliation for decades. In return for their loyalty @MamataOfficial has likened Muslims to cows to be milked. Now she has to beg Muslims to not divide their votes. If there’s appeasement then why this begging?” tweeted Owaisi questioning Prashant Kishor’s claim.

Sharing the audio clips on his Twitter handle, Asaduddin Owaisi said that Prashant Kishor chose to scapegoat Muslims for Mamata Banerjee’s failures. “@MamataOfficial’s celebrated poll strategist is speaking his fact-free mind here. Instead of introspecting on how she allowed majoritarian communalism to take root in Bengal, he chose to scapegoat Muslims for her failures. Muslims are 27% of the state but have only 6% govt jobs, only 11% of students in higher education are Muslims & 80% of rural Muslims earn less than Rs 5k. 6 worst performing districts on healthcare have a Muslim population share of more than 25%. But their share in prison population is 37%,” claimed Owaisi.

Owaisi claimed that people in Malda and Murshidabad have to drink arsenic-contaminated water as the fruits of “blatant appeasement”. He said that the Left’s mistreatment of Muslims is recorded by Kundu and Sachar Committee and even their most famous land reforms didn’t reach Muslims. He claimed that 3/4th of them are still landless.

He accused Mamata Banerjee of letting Hindutva grow. “Why does @MamataOfficial go everywhere to talk about her Gotra & high place in varna system? She told Muslims that she’ll protect them from Hindutva but her strategist is confessing how she let Hindutva grow. She’d one job and she failed. Allah protect us from such appeasement,” he said.

Asaduddin Owaisi went on to criticise the journalists who were there in the Clubhouse discussion saying that not ‘a single journalist of this esteemed club found it important to challenge or interrogate this blatant lie of minority appeasement and majority alienation’.

Prashant Kishor has allegedly said in the audio that the BJP was winning West Bengal as per the internal survey of the TMC. He also said that PM Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee are equally popular in Bengal.