Mamata Banerjee leads Kolkata protest rally against NRC in Assam, says people being forced to prove their identity

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday led a protest march organised by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) against the recently held National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. The rally began at Kolkata’s Sinthee More at around 3 pm and is scheduled to end at Shyambazar five-point crossing. Several MLAs and MPs of the ruling party are present in the protest march.

Earlier on September 7, 2019, the West Bengal Assembly had passed a resolution condemning the NRC in Assam. The resolution was supported by all the political parties i.e., TMC, Congress and CPI(M) except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at the protest today, Mamata pointed out that over 19 lakh people had been left out of the NRC and wondered why people were being forced to prove their identity after over seven decades of gaining independence.

“19 lakh people are left out in the final list, including Hindus, Muslims and Buddhists. It’s 76 yrs of independence, still we’ve to give proof of our identity. Why?” Mamata said.

During a discussion on the resolution, the TMC supremo had said that she will not allow the BJP implement NRC in her state. Banerjee alleged that NRC is an attempt to divert the attention of the people in the country. The West Bengal Chief Minister also alleged that NRC is guided by an ulterior motive.

“The NRC fiasco has exposed all those who tried to take political mileage out of it. They have a lot to answer to the nation. This is what happens when an act is guided by an ulterior motive rather than the good of the society and the larger interest of the nation,” Banerjee said in a tweet on August 31, 2019.

Calling NRC “botched up”, Banerjee accused the Modi and Sonowal governments of driving out Bengalis from Assam.

#NRC is a colossal human tragedy – A ploy to deprive genuine Indians of their citizenship WATCH#NoNRCinBengal pic.twitter.com/XQA9w6K1la — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 12, 2019

“My heart goes out to all those, especially the large number of Bengali speaking brothers and sisters, who are made to suffer because of this botched-up process,” said Banerjee.

On Wednesday, hitting out at the TMC supremo, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that BJP-led government at the Centre is committed to protect the rights of each and every citizen of the country. The Union minister also asserted that illegal infiltrators will be dealt as per the provision laid down in the constitution.