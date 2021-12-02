Mamata Banerjee helping fascist forces by fighting against Congress: Randeep Surjewala

Surjewala also hit out at the Bengal CM for poaching Congress leaders.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala today said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is helping “fascist forces” by fighting against the grand old party. Surjewala’s remark came a day after Banerjee and TMC said that opposition alliance UPA does not exist anymore. Banerjee also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi saying that he remains out of the country most of the time.

Surjewala said that there is a difference between political opportunism and the Congress’ fighting for the truth. He said that other parties should understand this. “You cannot by sheer political opportunism proceed to strengthen the very fascist forces, represented by the RSS and the BJP, that you are pretending to fight,” said Surjewala.

He said that while political opportunism may be good for some parties, but the Congress has never compromised with the idea of Indianness, democracy and brotherhood, and article of faith.

Surjewala also took a dig at Mamata Banerjee for switching sides between the UPA and the NDA several times in the past and accused the TMC supremo of speaking different languages at different times. “For her, it can be political expediency, but for us fighting the BJP and the RSS is close to us,” he said.

Surjewala recalled Banerjee’s statement on August 20 that all political forces have to come together to save democracy in the country and it would not be possible when one stands in support of the BJP, reported PTI.

The Congress leader hit out at the TMC for fighting against the Congress in Goa and Uttarakhand. Surjewala also hit out at the Bengal CM for poaching Congress leaders. “Is Mamata not doing the same as Modi ji is doing. Modi ji is buying legislators and so is Mamata ji. Modi ji is breaking parties and so is Mamata ji doing in breaking parties. The inspiration that Mamata ji once had from Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, it seems she has made fascism her inspiration now. Hope she has not taken on the same path,” Surjewala asked.

Reacting to Prashant Kishor’s statement, Surjewala said that Congress is a political party that doesn’t react to the statements of consultants.