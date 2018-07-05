Mamata Banerjee has got a headache! It’s neither PM Modi nor BJP

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has been busy in bringing opposition parties together to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP in the Lok Sabha Elections. She is also keeping a hawk-eye to the party’s internal proceedings knowing that any complacency or infighting will be detrimental to TMC’s prospect in the state which offers 42 Lok Sabha seats. However, she is facing a new kind of problem in form of admission to the colleges affiliated to several universities across the state.

Reports in the local media have highlighted irregularities during the admission process of colleges, on a daily basis. Aspirants are accusing members of the student wing of All India Trinamool Congress, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) of demanding hefty amounts in lieu of making arrangements for their admissions. It has been alleged that students are being admitted based on the amount of money he or she is paying not basis of marks obtained in Class 12 examinations. Taking cognizance of the development, CM Banerjee has reportedly removed TMCP President Jaya Dutta.

While the admission racket has made headlines and evoked sharp criticism from parents to academics, Mamata Banerjee on July 2 had paid a surprise visit to Ashutosh College in south Kolkata and warned of stern action against those who were indulging in irregularities during the admission process. However, that failed to deter those who have been running scott-free while poor students are facing difficulties.

Names of prominent colleges in Kolkata like Ashutosh College, City College, Jaipuria college and others have been dragged into the controversy. “I was into student politics. We used to help students in getting admissions. If some people are demanding money in lieu of admission then this is absolutely wrong. The government will take strong action against them and will not spare them,” Banerjee said. She said that many people from economically weak background come for admission to the college and it is a collective responsibility of all to ensure that these students do not face any problem. However, those who are involved seem to be not paying any heed to her statements.

State education minister Partha Chatterjee had warned that the West Bengal government will take “exemplary” action against anyone found indulging in irregularities in admission to undergraduate courses. Chatterjee had also asked students and guardians to directly lodge a complaint with the police if they were approached by anyone offering help in the admission process in exchange for money.

Banerjee, who wants to defeat PM Modi, has task cut out and must check such development. Else BJP will raise issues like these during elections to gain a favourable mandate. While CM Banerjee is looking at a broader picture of pan-India politics, she should remember the phrase “charity begins at home”.