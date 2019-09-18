Mamata Banerjee has ‘chance meeting’ with PM Modi’s wife Jashodaban at Kolkata airport, gifts her saree

Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi’s wife Jashodaben at Kolkata airport.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday had a chance meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben at the Kolkata airport. Mamata Banerjee was about to board a flight to Delhi when she spotted Jashodaben at the airport. She stopped there and reached out to her in the airport lobby. The two exchanged pleasantries and then boarded their respective flights.

The Chief Minister gifted a saree to Jashodaben who was leaving the city after a two-day visit to Dhanbad in Jharkhand. Jashodaben was accompanied by a few more people. “It was a chance meeting and they exchanged greetings. The Chief Minister also gifted her a saree,” a source told news agency PTI.

Jashodaben is a retired teacher. She was visiting the Kalyaneswari temple at Asansol in Paschim Barddhaman district of West Bengal where she offered special prayers.

Joshodaben lives with her brothers in Gujarat’s Mehsana district. PM Modi and Joshodaben married in 1968. He, however, left his wife and family a few months later and began wandering in the Himalayas, practicing Sannyasa. He later joined the RSS and stayed at a temple in Ahmedabad. Modi then joined the BJP. PM Modi officially acknowledged this marriage in 2014 during the Lok Sabha elections. In his affidavit, PM Modi had for the first time mentioned Jashodaben as his wife.

Mamata Banerjee, an arch-critic of PM Modi, is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening in Delhi. Banerjee said that she would raise issues that are related to her state with the PM. This would be the meeting between the two leaders after the Lok Sabha elections. The two leaders had met in May last year during the annual convocation ceremony at Visva Bharati University in Shantiniketan.

On September 17, Banerjee had extended birthday greetings to PM Modi on his 69th birthday. She had tweeted, “Birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.”