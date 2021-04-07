  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mamata Banerjee gets Election Commission notice for alleged appeal to voters along communal lines

By: |
April 7, 2021 8:16 PM

Election Commission issued a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday for allegedly making an appeal to voters along communal lines during campaigning in Hooghly.

mamata banerjeeWest Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo source: IE File)

The Election Commission issued a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday for allegedly making an appeal to voters along communal lines during campaigning in Hooghly. She has been asked to respond to the notice within the next 48 hours.

The notice said the poll panel had received a complaint from a BJP delegation alleging that on April 3, Banerjee appealed to the Muslim voters not to let their votes be split among different political parties during the election rally at Tarakeshwar in Hooghly.

The EC said it found her speech violating the provisions of the Representation of the People Act and the model code.

