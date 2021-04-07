Mamata Banerjee gets Election Commission notice for alleged appeal to voters along communal lines

The Election Commission issued a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday for allegedly making an appeal to voters along communal lines during campaigning in Hooghly. She has been asked to respond to the notice within the next 48 hours.
The EC said it found her speech violating the provisions of the Representation of the People Act and the model code.
