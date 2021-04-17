Mamata Banerjee embroiled in fake secularism; time has come for her farewell: Amit Shah

Amit Shah claimed that the time has come for Mamata Didi's farewell who has been busy doing her nephew's welfare.

West Bengal Election 2021: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of practising fake secularism. Shah, who held a roadshow at Amdanga in the North 24 Parganas district and addressed two rallies at Chapra and Ausgram respectively, sought to bolster the saffron party’s campaign for the upcoming phases of West Bengal assembly elections. Hitting out at the TMC supremo, Shah said, “Didi is embroiled in fake secularism. We have decided to give citizenship to Matuas and Namshudras. We will also provide Rs 3000 monthly pension to Matua leaders and Thakurnagar Railway Station will be renamed to Shridham Thakurnagar Railway Station.”

He claimed that Banerjee cannot stop the problem of infiltration. “There’s a big problem of infiltration in this region. Shouldn’t we stop it? Can Mamata didi stop it? Can Communists or Congress stop it? The entire Nadia district has become a hub of trafficking, fake notes, drugs and cow trafficking,” he claimed.

Shah claimed that the time has come for Mamata Didi’s farewell who has been busy doing her nephew’s welfare. “Mamta didi’s farewell should be grand. The farewell of big leaders should be by a large margin. If a BJP government is being formed, then form a government with more than 200 seats, only then Didi’s farewell will be respectful,” he appealed.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said, “Didi cannot solve the problem of the presence of fluoride in water in rural areas. We have decided to solve this problem by providing clean drinking water to every household for Rs 10,000 crore…We will modernize all jute industries at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore. We will also provide jute farmers subsidy to rejuvenate Bengal’s jute industry yet again,” promised Shah.

Reiterating BJP’s election promise of providing free education to the girl child, Shah said, “I want to tell the mothers and sisters of Bengal to form a BJP government on May 2 and then there will be no fees on studies from KG to PG in the state.”.

Amit Shah claimed that he has reached Ausgram after campaigning in the entire Bengal and claimed that it’s certain that Didi is losing on May 2. Shah also accused Mamata Banerjee of doing politics over dead bodies referring to her alleged audio clip in which Banerjee had asked TMC MLA to hold rallies with the dead bodies of people killed in Cooch Behar violence.