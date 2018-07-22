Mamata Banerjee disheartened, frustrated: BJP dig at TMC chief’s big 2019 prediction

Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the central government and vowed to defeat the saffron party. (Image: Twitter/Mamata Banerjee)

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s mega rally in Kolkata, BJP took a dig at the Trinamool Congress supremo. BJP Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister Babul Supriyo said that Banerjee is now looking like a “frustrated” leader with her own people as she is not getting applauds from her party members. Speaking to ANI, Supriyo said, “Now even her own people are not applauding her at rallies, she is now looking like a disheartened and frustrated leader.”

The statement of the parliamentarian came a day after Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the central government and vowed to defeat the saffron party to “save the nation.” The Trinamool supremo also predicted the 2019 General election outcome, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party will get a big blow in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She also said the saffron party will get less than 100 seats in the Parliament. “During the no-confidence vote in the Lok Sabha yesterday (Friday), they (NDA) got 325 votes, but in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, their strength will come down to barely 100 seats,” said Banerjee, reports PTI.

The West Bengal CM also said that Trinamool Congress will fight next General election without forming an alliance with any other political party. Addressing the rally on the occasion of “Shahid Diwas”, Banerjee said, “We will fight 2019 alone in Bengal. We will help them in Delhi but in Bengal, the CPM, the BJP, Congress fight against us.” Banerjee also said that her party will celebrate victory next year on July 21 across the country.

Addressing the mega rally, West Bengal Chief Minister also accused the central government of creating an atmosphere of Talibani Hinduism and Talibani communalism in the country, PTI reported.

“The way lynching is taking place across India, they are creating Talibanis among people and pushing people into a pit of extremism,”Banerjee said. Trinamool Supremo also described demonetisation as one of the biggest scam of the country.