Mamata Banerjee declares April 15 as Bengal Day irrespective of Governor’s approval, BJP objects

The West Bengal Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution designating April 15 as the state’s Foundation Day, which is usually celebrated as Bengal New Year’s Day, also known as Poila Baisakh. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that this decision would stand regardless of Governor CV Ananda’s approval. Additionally, she backed the proposal to officially recognise Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Banglar Mati, Banglar Jol’ song as the state’s official anthem.

Taking potshots at the BJP, Banerjee said, “The people of Bengal do not support June 20 as the state’s foundation day, a date associated with the violence and bloodshed of the partition.” She further asserted that the Centre’s choice of June 20 as State’s Foundation Day was “wrong.”

The move triggered a sharp reaction from BJP leader Agnimitra Paul who countered Banerjee’s stance. “Mamata Banerjee has a history of changing history. But we are not going to accept her history. June 20 is Bengal Diwas, and we will stick to it.”

She emphasised the historical importance that Bangla Diwas holds, stating how the ancestors sacrificed their lives for their homeland.

This development follows Mamata Banerjee’s recent threat to stage a protest outside the Raj Bhavan, alleging that the Governor was withholding bills passed by the state assembly. In a statement, she challenged the Governor’s authority, asserting, “We will see whether the Governor holds more power or the people do.”